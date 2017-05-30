Cape restaurant’s revealing receipts spark concern among customers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Most of the customers at Lulu’s Garden pay with their credit card, then throw away the receipt without a second thought.

But one customer took a closer look and noticed his entire 16-digit card number, expiration date and verification code printed in bold.

The restaurant’s owners said they only print the full information on delivery order receipts. The information is typed in, printed, stapled to a bag and stays with the driver until the food reaches the customers’ doors.

The information is held for their records and is destroyed every night, the owners said.

However, printing a full 16-digit number is illegal.

“Programs aren’t designed to print this much sensitive information on a receipt,” criminal attorney Michael Raheb said.

The Federal Trade Commission states receipts should only have the last four digits.

Otherwise, the information becomes a golden ticket for scam artists.

“If I have your security code, I know the entire credit card number, and I know you’re billing zip code,” Raheb said. “That’s pretty much enough to get a lot of things done.”

If you notice sensitive information on your receipt, contact the FTC.

Customers are also advised to use cash when paying for takeout.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner



Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews