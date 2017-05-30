Barrier at Cape pool where children drowned passes inspection

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A pool barrier at a condominium complex where two children drowned has finally passed inspection, city spokeswoman Connie Barron said on Tuesday.

The city ordered property representatives to install the barrier after a 3-year-old-boy and a 1-year-old girl drowned May 15. The pool’s barrier had been removed in January and hadn’t been replaced when the drowning took place.

The barrier failed its first inspection when it was built May 19 and failed two subsequent inspections.

The drowning case will go before the Child Death Review Board for Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit, a group that reviews and assesses child deaths in Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades counties.

Writer: Katherine Viloria

winknews