Calusa Nature Center offers environmental, educational summer programs

FORT MYERS, Fla. Kids can have a place to spend summer days while learning about the environment at the Summer Camp Nature Lab.

The camp has multiple sessions for children ages 6 through 15 spanning from June 5 to Aug. 9. at the Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium on 3450 Ortiz Ave.

There is no registration fee.

For more information, visit the organization’s website.