Wildfire closes 57 miles of Alligator Alley

NAPLES, Fla. A wildfire near mile marker 41 is forcing the closure of a roughly 57-mile stretch of Alligator Alley, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Greg Bueno said.

Crews are in the process of setting up roadblocks, Bueno said shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. Eastbound traffic is being directed off the highway at Exit 80 and westbound traffic is being diverted onto Exit 23.

The westbound entrance ramp from Exit 49 remains open, but the eastbound entrance will be closed, Bueno said.

Bueno tweeted slightly different information, saying the fire was near mile marker 45.

U.S. 41 is recommended as an alternate route.

Travelers ironically encountered rain as they turned onto State Road 29, a usually desolate two-lane road that was lined with cars Monday evening, Florida Department of Transportation cameras showed. WINK News livestreamed that camera view on Facebook:

Video from viewer Galina Manovska showed the fire as it burned Sunday.

The size of the fire is unclear.