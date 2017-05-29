Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. Professional Golfer Eldrick “Tiger” Woods was arrested in connection with driving under the influence early Monday morning, the Jupiter Police Department said.

Woods was released from jail just before 11 a.m., according to an arrest report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. He faces a DUI and unlawful blood alcohol level charge.

The circumstances leading up to the arrest is unclear.

No further information was immediately available.