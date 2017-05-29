News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
FMPD audit
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Security Alert
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
89°
Broken Clouds
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
FMPD audit
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Rep. Francis Rooney, SWFL honors fallen service members
Still struggling on court, Gulbis says it’s no ‘tragedy’
Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Jupiter
Trump to speak at Arlington cemetery on Memorial Day
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Fort Myers gym offers workout in remembrance of fallen soldiers
Video shows boy, 10, falling off giant water slide
To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning
Cannes Palme d’Or goes to Ruben Ostlund’s ‘The Square’
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Jupiter
Takuma Sato wins Indianapolis 500
Eagles baseball wins first ASUN championship
Canterbury baseball wins second consecutive state championship
Call for Action
All
Security Alert
Rental sites offer home away from home
Peer-to-peer home rental market evolving
Popcorn: When a good snack goes bad
Getting sleep considered new status symbol
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Fort Myers gym offers workout in remembrance of fallen soldiers
Naples Restaurant Week: Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar
Memorial Day weekend events in SWFL
Poker run benefits Lee County domestic violence nonprofit
89°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
May 29, 2017 12:30 PM EDT
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest forecast
Hot & humid, few isolated storms inland for Memorial Day
Latest forecast
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
Latest forecast