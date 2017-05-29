News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
FMPD audit
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Security Alert
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
85°
Clear
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
FMPD audit
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Trump to speak at Arlington cemetery on Memorial Day
Sri Lanka races to rescue flood victims before rain resumes
Relative ‘devastated’ after shooting kills 8 in Mississippi
North Korean missile launch may be testing rivals, not technology
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Video shows boy, 10, falling off giant water slide
To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning
Cannes Palme d’Or goes to Ruben Ostlund’s ‘The Square’
Memorial Day weekend events in SWFL
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Takuma Sato wins Indianapolis 500
Eagles baseball wins first ASUN championship
Canterbury baseball wins second consecutive state championship
FGCU wins 2, advances to ASUN baseball championship
Call for Action
All
Security Alert
Rental sites offer home away from home
Peer-to-peer home rental market evolving
Popcorn: When a good snack goes bad
Getting sleep considered new status symbol
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Naples Restaurant Week: Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar
Memorial Day weekend events in SWFL
Poker run benefits Lee County domestic violence nonprofit
Golf Doctor tip of the week: Learn to pivot
85°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
May 29, 2017 10:09 AM EDT
Updated:
May 29, 2017 10:25 AM EDT
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Few showers, hot & humid for Memorial Day
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
Latest Forecast