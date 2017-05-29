Holiday weekend business results mixed on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. Beachgoers crowded the shore during Memorial Day weekend, but not so many found their way to hotels, shops and restaurants.

“It’s always hit and miss on Memorial Day weekend,” The Doghouse restaurant owner-operator Adam Clark said. “… A lot of people do barbecues and family functions and picnics and things like that, so you never really know how it’s gonna go.”

Business was “pretty good” but down from last year, Silver Sands Resort owner Andrea Carrier said.

“Usually it’s a three-day minimum and it’s booked far out, but this year was a little spotty,” she said.

Other businesses, like The Beached Whale restaurant, had better luck.

“It’s better than we expected,” manager Chris Canter said. “It’s actually really good. A lot of people on the beach, a lot of people from out of town. We’re up from last year as far as our numbers go, so we’re happy.”

The snowbirds and out-of-town tourists who were so numerous during the winter are now mostly gone, and so too is congestion caused by road construction. An Estero Boulevard widening project is moving into phase two, which takes place away from where most beachgoers congregate.

Business owners are hopeful the lack of congestion draws locals for the next holiday weekend.

“Fourth of July is always slam-packed, and of course with that being on a Tuesday, you know were gonna have them coming from both directions,” Carrier said.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

TaylorWINKNews

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews