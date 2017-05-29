Fort Myers gym offers workout in remembrance of fallen soldiers

FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida residents got in a workout and honored fallen soldiers on Memorial Day at the Memorial Hero Challenge.

Participants were given a specialized fitness routine in memory of a past service member. Participation cost $30.

Event proceeds benefit the Brian Bill Foundation, named after a Seal Team Six member killed in Afghanistan, according to the organization’s website. The foundation provides resources and services to active duty soldiers and veterans.

The event took place Monday morning at Iron DNA Fitness on 1900 Trailwinds Drive.

For more information, visit the organization’s website.