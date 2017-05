Few showers, hot & humid for Memorial Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 95 degrees with humid conditions and a few possible showers in the afternoon and evening hours Monday, meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“There is a small chance of rain, but truthfully, if you have those beach plans, and even pool plans, keep them,” Devitt said. “The chance of rain is gonna be on the lower end for today, and it’s gonna be pretty limited in coverage.”

