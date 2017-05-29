FDOT warning drivers of impending Colonial Blvd. closure

FORT MYERS, Fla. Driving through a busy stretch of Fort Myers is about to get a lot harder.

Signs are going up to warn drivers of a weeklong Colonial Boulevard closure planned for next month.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be shutting down Colonial beginning June 9 between Fowler Street and Metro Parkway to rebuild a railroad crossing. A sign along the side of Colonial says the roadblock will be in place June 9 to June 16, but poor weather could push the end date to June 23, state transportation officials say.

Still, the Florida Department of Transportation’s primary goal is to get the word out about the impending closure, spokesman Zac Burch said.

“We’re gonna have a lot of signs up, we’re gonna be putting it on the interstate for people who get off at Colonial and obviously all along Colonial as well,” Burch said.

FDOT released a detour map to help drivers plan ahead:

The shortest detour, shown in green, takes drivers north through Winkler Avenue via Fowler or Metro.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid Colonial altogether if they can, using any alternate route that works best for them.

“These detours are available, but certainly if you’re going to be using them, we urge you to give yourself extra time to get to work or to get home from work or to pick up your kids or whatever,” Burch said, “Because if you are using the detours it’s no doubt it’s gonna slow you down.”

Businesses along the stretch will remain open, but if drivers have to cross the railroad to get to them, they’ll have to detour to the other side.