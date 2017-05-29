Family marks anniversary of San Carlos Park girl’s disappearance

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. Dark hair, brown eyes and about 95 pounds.

That’s how Diana Alvarez was described one year ago Monday, the day she went missing from her San Carlos Park home at the age of 9.

The family is planning a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Monday night at the memorial that sits near the Alvarez home on Unique Circle.

It comes at a time of renewed hope and reminders.

Two volunteer organizations announced Friday they’re restarting a physical search for the girl, retracing the path investigators believe Jorge Guerrero, the suspect in her disappearance, took when he fled Lee County.

Guerrero, who’s never been formally charged with taking her, was found guilty earlier this month in a child pornography trial involving lewd images of Diana found on his cellphone. Tom Busatta, the attorney for the family, expressed hope that Guerrero could be compelled to provide information on Diana’s whereabouts in exchange for a break on his sentence.

But still, less than two weeks after her 10th birthday came and went, there’s no sign of Diana. And her absence is weighing on Rita Hernandez, her mother, who collapsed after testifying in Guerrero’s trial.

“It’s hard for her, and it’s been hard for her,” Busatta said. “Every day that passes her youngest daughter looks more and more like Diana.”