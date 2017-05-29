Arcadia woman dies in Manatee County wreck

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. An Arcadia woman was killed in a crash along State Road 70 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Laura L. Justice, 49, was pronounced dead on the scene of the head-on collision near the Myakka Church of God east of M and J Road, the FHP said. The wreck took place around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Justice was traveling westbound in a 2017 Hyundai Sonata when she was hit by an eastbound 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Marie J. Francoise Toulme, 47, of Tampa. Toulme failed to slow as a pickup truck in front of her made a left turn into the church, the FHP said.

Toulme swerved into the westbound lane to avoid rear-ending the truck and hit Justice, the FHP said. Toulme was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The FHP cited Toulme with improper passing.