2 injured in shooting near Lani Kai on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. Two people were wounded in a shooting near the Lani Kai Island Resort, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

One man collapsed under benches at Yo! Taco on 1375 Estero Blvd., witnesses said. People could be seen running away near the resort on 1400 Estero Blvd.

Neither victim’s injuries are life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting was not a random act and was an isolated incident, the sheriff’s office said.

It involved a small group of people who knew each other, the sheriff’s office said.

The victims have been uncooperative with the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were on scene for about an hour and a half talking to witnesses. An ambulance and a fire truck were also there.