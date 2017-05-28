Video shows boy, 10, falling off giant water slide

DUBLIN, Calif. (CBS News) A boy fell off a slide at a water park that just opened Saturday in Dublin, CBS San Francisco reports.

Video shows the boy hydroplaning with the arch of his back sliding long the rim of the ride known as the Emerald Plunge.

The 10-year-old suffered scratches on his back and shoulder but was otherwise OK. His parents took him to a nearby hospital.

After the accident, the park known as The Wave shut down the slide.

“We have a maintenance person from the installer coming out right now, to check that piece of equipment with us, and make sure that everything is operating as per the guides,” said Jim Rodems, Director of Parks and Community Services. “So, we’ll make sure it’s safe before we turn it back on.”

Park officials were considering an increase in water pressure to slow riders down.

Saturday, they closed a second slide, but left four others open.