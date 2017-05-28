SWFL farmers, ranchers eligible for drought relief loans

Published: May 28, 2017 3:57 PM EDT
The impact of the severe drought affect much of Southwest Florida can be seen in this Lehigh Acres canal. The water source for Lehigh was at a 40-year-low in March 2017, according to the South Florida Water Management District.
This U.S. Department of Agriculture map dated May 23 shows the intensity of the drought in Florida. Areas in red are in extreme drought conditions. Orange areas are in a severe drought. Tan areas are in a moderate drought. Yellow shows areas that are simply abnormally dry. White areas are unaffected by drought.

FORT MYERS, Fla. Funding to offset drought-related losses could be on its way to Southwest Florida farmers soon.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday designated eight Florida counties, including Collier and Sarasota, as primary natural disaster areas because of the drought that’s gripped the state for months.

Farmers and ranchers in Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Lee also qualify for natural disaster assistance because they border the primary areas, the department said.

All qualified farm operators within those counties are eligible for FSA’s emergency loans, provided they meet eligibility requirements. Click here for eligibility information.

Farmers have eight months to apply for the loans. Click here to download application forms or visit the nearest Farm Service Agency office for more information.

 