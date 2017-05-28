SWFL farmers, ranchers eligible for drought relief loans

FORT MYERS, Fla. Funding to offset drought-related losses could be on its way to Southwest Florida farmers soon.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday designated eight Florida counties, including Collier and Sarasota, as primary natural disaster areas because of the drought that’s gripped the state for months.

Farmers and ranchers in Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Lee also qualify for natural disaster assistance because they border the primary areas, the department said.

All qualified farm operators within those counties are eligible for FSA’s emergency loans, provided they meet eligibility requirements. Click here for eligibility information.

Farmers have eight months to apply for the loans. Click here to download application forms or visit the nearest Farm Service Agency office for more information.