Suspect sought in electric lift theft from North Naples shopping center

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. A green electric lift was taken late Saturday night from the Pebble Brook Shopping Center, and left in the middle of Immokalee Road, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. when the suspect allegedly drove the lift for more than a mile and left it on Immokalee Road across from the Ibis Cove Community, according to deputies.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and fled on foot following the incident, deputies said. Two westbound lanes of Immokalee Road were blocked.

No injuries or crashes occurred, according to deputies.

Despite a search lasting several hours involving a perimeter, helicopter and the K9 unit, deputies were unable to locate the suspect.

No additional information was immediately available.