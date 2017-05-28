Lee County motorcycle poker run to help community

FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida motorcyclists can ride for a good cause Sunday at the Motorcycle Poker Run.

Registration for the ride began at 9 a.m. at Six Bends Harley-Davidson on 9501 Thunder Road. Admission costs $15 per person.

The ride begins at Six Bends Harley-Davidson and makes stops at the following places: South Trail Fire Station 62 on 13500 Sophomore Lane, Second ACT Thrift store on 12519 S. Cleveland Ave., Iberia Bank on 9101 College Pointe Court, Arts for the ACT Gallery on 2265 First St.

The ride concludes around 1 p.m. at Six Bends Harley-Davidson.

The event also has prizes, raffles and ends with a concert.

Proceeds benefit ACT, an organization that provides resources to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.