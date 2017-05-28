Cocoa Beach parents charged in death of 1-month-old son

COCOA, Fla. (AP) Two Florida parents have been charged in the death of their 1-month-old son.

Police in Cocoa Beach, Florida last week charged Superiah Campbell and Cameron Dowden with manslaughter in the death of their infant son.

Orlando television station WESH reports that detectives said the child had not been checked on or cared for at least six hours before he died earlier this month.

Detective Debra Titkanich wrote in an arrest report of the two parents, “both parents showed a reckless disregard for human life.”

Both suspects were in police custody on Sunday and couldn’t be reached for comment on Sunday.