Suspect sought in Fort Myers 7-Eleven robbery

FORT MYERS, Fla. A man is accused of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint Saturday morning near San Carlos Boulevard, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The robbery happened just before 2 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on the 17000 block of San Carlos Boulevard, Crime Stoppers said. The suspect entered the store holding a large fixed blade knife and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect, who remains at large, left the store and was seen driving a dark colored four-door car northbound on San Carlos Boulevard, Crime Stoppers said.

The man was described as 6 feet tall, medium build and has a tear drop tattoo under his left eye, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app, online or by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.