Suspect arrested in Fort Myers meat heist

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 38-year-old woman accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of meat from a grocery store was arrested Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Janice Wagoner, 38, of Fort Myers, was accused of stealing beef from a Winn Dixie on Palm Beach Boulevard on several different occasions earlier this month, officials said.

Wagoner, who remains in custody, was identified by an anonymous tip and faces charges of second-degree petit theft, grand theft, possession of drugs without a prescription and violating probation.

She is scheduled to appear in court on June 5 and no bond has been set.