Second arrest made in Cape Coral home invasion

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A second suspect was arrested Friday in connection to a January home invasion, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Descota Shane Hillard, 18, of Cape Coral, was accused of breaking into a home and robbing a resident at gunpoint, police said.

21-year-old Cameron Duffy, of Cape Coral, was accused of being a suspect in the robbery Friday afternoon but was already in custody at the Lee County Jail, police said.

Descota and Duffy face charges of home invasion with a firearm, police said.

Descota is scheduled to appear in court on June 26 and a bond amount has not yet been set.