Second boat crash reported in Lee County

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A second serious boat crash happened Saturday afternoon, Cape Coral police said.

The crash happened at approximately 1:30 p.m., police said. The Everest Boat Ramp will remain closed while police investigate.

Drivers, boaters, and residents in the area will continue seeing increased police activity near the ramp and Horton Park for the next few hours, police said.

A previous boat crash was reported a few hours earlier at the Midpoint Memorial Bridge where a 12-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured.

No further information is immediately available.