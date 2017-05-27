Mostly sunny, hot & dry for Saturday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 94 degrees with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions Saturday, WINK meteorologist Mary Mays said.

“The heat is something you will notice today,” Mays said. “If you are going to be out for Memorial Day then make sure you stay cool, hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen because it’s going to get steamy throughout the day.”

A red flag warning is in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m for Glades and Hendry County Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly, according to the NWS. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 90s for Sunday and Monday, Mays said.

View an hourly forecast here.