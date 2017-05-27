‘Lake Boyz’ suspect remains in jail after NFL brother pays bond

FORT MYERS, Fla. An accused “Lake Boyz” gang member will remain in prison after a judge denied a bond payment made by his brother on Friday, 20th Judicial Circuit spokeswoman Sara Miles said.

Sammy Watkins, a former South Fort Myers High School standout and wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, paid for 24-year-old Jari McMiller’s $1 million bond earlier this month with his NFL earnings, the News-Press reported.

A hearing was held May 9 to determine whether the money came from a legal source.

McMiller was one of 21 suspects arrested on January 23 as part of a Fort Myers Police Department sting. He is facing two racketeering charges.

It is unclear why the judge denied Watkin’s payment.

McMiller is due in court on June 6.