FGCU to host Military Academy Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Annual Congressional Military Academy Day will offer Southwest Florida students an opportunity to learn more about the nations Service Academies on Saturday.

Liasons from the Military, Naval, Air Force, Merchant Marine, and the Coast Guard Academy will be discussing the application process, academy life and career opportunities within the various military branches with students.

The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Florida Gulf Coast University on 10501 FGCU Boulevard South.