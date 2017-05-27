FGCU baseball falls to Kennesaw State 6-3

DELAND, Fla. The Florida Gulf Coast University baseball team lost to Kennesaw State University 6-3 Thursday night at Melching Field, breaking the Eagles’ 10-game win streak against conference opponents.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when Marc Coffers drew a leadoff walk, then scored on an RBI triple from Eli Lovell, giving the Eagle a 1-0 lead.

However, Kennesaw responded with six runs in the top of the seventh and eighth innings, putting the Owls ahead 6-1.

Despite the Eagles’ late rally in the bottom of the ninth, the team ultimately fell short.

FGCU will face No. 6 Lipscomb Friday at 3:30 p.m. to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament. The Eagles need to win two games before advancing to the ASUN championship and a bid to the NCAA Tournament.