Eagles baseball wins first ASUN championship

DELAND, Fla. The FGCU baseball team is heading to the NCAA Championship for the first time in program history after defeating Jacksonville University 4-3 Saturday in the ASUN tournament final.

The Eagles had to beat the Dolphins twice, since FGCU had one loss and Jacksonville had none.

FGCU triumphed over Jacksonville in the winner-take-all game earlier in the day with a 4-2 win.

The Eagles were behind 3-1 in the top of the ninth in the second game when Julio Gonzalez singled up the middle to score Tyler Yaeger and Corey Fehribach, tying the game 3-3.

A pair of one-out singles by Marc Coffers and Matt Reardon led to a walk from Spencer Levine to load the bases.

During his at-bat, Cameron Krzeminski fell behind 0-2. But he took the next pitch, which was low and away, and bounced away from the Dolphins’ catcher.

Coffers saw the opportunity and seized it with a head-first across the plate, capping the score 4-3 and sealing the Eagles’ automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

FGCU will find out who they face next weekend when the NCAA Selection Show airs on ESPN2 Monday at 12 p.m.