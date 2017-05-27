Collier man accused of soliciting nude photos from young girl

NAPLES, Fla. An 18-year-old man was arrested Friday for soliciting an 12-year-old girl to send him nude photos, Collier deputies said.

Two of the victim’s family members discovered inappropriate Facebook messages between her and Gabriel Mercado-Campos, her first cousin, on May 19, according to deputies.

Campos was 17 years old and the girl was 11 at the time of the incident.

The victim stated in a forensic interview that Campos had been continuously messaging her for the last year asking for nude photos, but told her not to tell anyone, deputies said.

When the victim would tell him no, Campos would immediately call her and verbally ask her to send the photos multiple times.

Campos is now in custody three counts for solicitation for an unlawful sex act and three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.

His bond has not been set.