Cold case mystery: Why hasn’t a Fort Myers man’s killer been caught?

FORT MYERS, Fla. May 11, 2008 is a date that will forever be etched into Gwendora Baskin’s memory.

It was the night her son, Willie Fletcher, was shot and killed at a block party in Harlem Lakes.

He was only 20 years old.

“When you lose a child, it’s the worst pain you could ever ever imagine,” Baskin said.

Although it’s been nine years since Fletcher’s murder, investigators say the killer hasn’t been caught due to a lack of witnesses willing to speak up.

“They told me that nobody wanted to come forward because they were worried about being a snitch,” Baskin said. “They knew the people that did it and they were afraid.”

This dead end only adds to her frustration as she anxiously awaits answers to her son’s murder.

“This is a hurt that never goes away,” Baskin said.

Fort Myers police have developed some persons of interest, but don’t have enough information to make an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Reporter: Michelle Kingston

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

