Canterbury baseball wins second consecutive state championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Canterbury School baseball team is officially a dynasty.

The Cougars won the 3A state championship for the second straight year Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Jacksonville University Christian at Hammond Stadium.

Cooper Swanson scored the first run of the game in the first inning with a single up the middle before Tyler Shuck drove him in with a sacrifice fly.

Swanson led off the third with another single and Giovanni DiGiacomo moved pinch runner Nick Vanderhoef over to second with a bunt. Sam Keating hit a single to right field and Vanderhoef scored after an errant throw to the plate, giving the Cougars a 2-0 lead.

Shuck then singled out to the right side to score Keating, extending the Cougars lead 3-0.

Jacksonville scored its only run in the fourth after Jose Visaez’s leadoff double and an error at shortstop.

Giovanny Lorenzo drove in Canterbury’s fourth and final run in the fifth with an RBI single, sealing the Cougars’ 4-1 victory.