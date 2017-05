1 seriously injured in Fort Myers boat crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. At least one person was seriously injured in a boat crash Saturday morning near the Midpoint Bridge, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The Everest Boat Ramp closed down shortly before 11 a.m., police said. Residents, drivers and boaters are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route for several hours.

No further information is immediately available.

Writer: Katherine Viloria

