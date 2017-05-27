1 dead, 3 injured in Fort Myers boat crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 12-year-old boy was killed and his 10 year-old brother was seriously injured in a boat crash Saturday morning at the Midpoint Memorial Bridge, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

The boat struck the base of the bridge at approximately 9 a.m., the FWC said. The family of four was headed toward the Florida Keys for the holiday weekend.

The father, Ryan Pollock, 44, sustained minor injuries from the wreck, the FWC said. His 10-year-old son was seriously injured and was air lifted to Tampa General Hospital and his 12-year-old son succumbed to his injuries.

Boat operator Benjamin Tipton, 72, who is believed to be the grandfather of the boys, was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries, the FWC said.

The Everest Boat Ramp was shut down shortly before 11 a.m. and will remain closed until further notice, the FWC said.

It is unclear if alcohol was a factor and the crash remains under investigation.