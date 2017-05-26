Victim identified in Lehigh Acres shooting

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A 45-year-old man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night on Alido Avenue, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a shooting at around 11:12 p.m. on the 800 block of Alido Avenue and found Derrick Henderson, 45, suffering from a gun shot wound.

Henderson was taken to a hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Katherine Viloria

