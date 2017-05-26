Some SWFL Chipotle restaurants affected by credit card data breach

FORT MYERS, Fla. Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Friday that hackers used malware to steal customers’ credit card data, such as account numbers, expiration dates and internal verification codes, from payment systems at hundreds of its restaurants, including some in Southwest Florida.

“Most” Chipotle locations were affected by the hack, and restaurants were most vulnerable to the attack between March 24 and April 18, according to reports.

Below is a list of restaurants affected in the Southwest Florida area:

Fort Myers:

8061 Dani Drive, 140 33966

12631 S Cleveland Avenue, Lot B 101 33907

10010 University Plaza Drive, Suite 102 33913

Naples:

9100 Strada Place Unit 2110 34108 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

6821 Collier Blvd, 101 34113 4/11/2017–4/18/2017

Those who visited the restaurant between March 24 and April 18 can visit Chipotle’s website to see if the store they visited was affected. Customers are advised to report any unauthorized charges to their card card issuers.

Customers can also call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.