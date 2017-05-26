Search to resume for missing San Carlos Park girl

FORT MYERS, Fla. Two volunteer organizations announced their decision Friday to renew the search for Diana Alvarez next week, the day after the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.

Diana’s mother, Rita Hernandez, met with officials from Peace River K-9 Search and Rescue and the Florida Sonar Search Team in the hopes of finding her daughter.

The search will begin Tuesday near her home, where Diana was last seen on May 29, 2016. The organizations will retrace the path investigators believe Jorge Guerrero took when he fled Lee County.

Guerrero was convicted May 16 on child pornography charges, but is not facing any charges in her disappearance.

The organizations plan to use new technology some law enforcement agencies don’t possess, including two kinds of K-9s and cadaver dogs, as well as high-tech sonar equipment to search deep below bodies of water.

“It could lead to maybe locations that were’t previously found due to the technology used by the sonar group that maybe finds Diana alive being with some other family, said Tom Busatta, the attorney for Diana’s family. “The opportunity presented itself and hopefully this will reveal where Diana is.”

Lee County deputies returned to a site near Yeehaw Junction last month that they previously searched in June, shortly after her disappearance. However, the search was unsuccessful.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews