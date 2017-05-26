Punta Gorda Police PIO resigns following involvement in Citizen’s Academy shooting

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Two members of the Punta Gorda Police Department are off the force after officer Lee Coel’s termination appeal was denied.

Public Information Officer Katie Heck is relinquishing her badge and gun due to her involvement in the August 2016 shooting that killed retired librarian Mary Knowlton at a citizen’s police academy, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Independent investigations revealed Heck supplied Coel with the live ammunition used in the exercise that led to Knowlton’s death.

The former lieutenant is now serving as the public information officer for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Jeffrey Woodard, one of the senior officers on scene during the shooting incident, also resigned, effective next Friday.