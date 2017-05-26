Port Charlotte man faces charges in deadly crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A 61-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to a February 2017 fatal crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Stephen Lawrence, 61, of Port Charlotte, backed up his 2001 Chevrolet SUV from the driveway of his home, on Fireside Street, into a grass shoulder, the FHP said. Lawrence then drove directly into the path of an approaching 2003 Kawasaki Motorcycle driven by Aaron Wesley, 43, of Port Charlotte.

Wesley succumbed to his injuries, the FHP said.

Lawrence faces charges of vehicular homicide, the FHP said. Bond amount is unknown at this time.