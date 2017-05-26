Partly cloudy, hot for Friday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 91 degrees with partly cloudy skies Friday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“It’s going to be hot this weekend, but rain will not be an issue or a concern,” Devitt said.

The weekend temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies, according to Devitt.

“There is a slight chance of rain for Memorial Day but it’s not significant enough to add into our seven day forecast,” Devitt said.

