Naples Restaurant Week

FORT MYERS, Fla. A food lover’s paradise is coming to Collier County. In less than one week, at least four dozen eateries will take part in the annual Naples Restaurant Week.

Event co-founder Rafael Feliciano and Cavo Lounge’s Chef Rafael Arevalo stopped by the WINK News studio to show us a tasty preview.

Reporter: Kristin Sanchez

kristinwinknews

Producer: Rachel Rothe