Minor bike infraction leads to burglary arrests in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Two teens were arrested early Friday morning in connection to a vehicle burglary, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The teens were riding their bicycles at 2 a.m. on the 1300 block of Chiquita Boulevard South when police stopped them for riding their bikes with no lights on, police said.

Both teens had backpacks on and were wearing gloves, police said. Lighters, a phone charger, a hammer, a screwdriver and two putty knives were found inside of the backpacks.

An investigation determined the teens had just burglarized a vehicle on the 1200 block of Southwest 22nd Place, police said.

The pair is facing charges of burglary of a conveyance, petit theft and possession of burglary tools.