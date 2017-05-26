Bluegrass, Brew and BBQ event coming to Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. Matanzas on the Bay will host its forth annual Bluegrass, Brew and BBQ event Saturday.

The fundraising event will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Matanzas on the Bay on 416 Crescent Street. The event will benefit Operation Open Arms, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the care and treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder in military personnel and veterans.

There will be live music, craft beer, raffles, silent auctions, and for $15 attendees can enjoy a barbecue plate that features ribs, smoked pork shanks, potato salad and corn on the cob.

Attendance is free.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page.