Mariner High announces new head basketball coach

CAPE CORAL, Fla. The Lee County school district announced Keeth Jones as Mariner High School’s new boys head basketball coach on Friday.

Jones stepped in as head coach during this year’s state regional playoffs after former head coach James Harris resigned amid sex allegations. The Tritons made it to the Class 6A State Championship game, where they fell to Leesburg.

Harris is accused of carrying on a sexual relationship with an underage student and is facing two sexual assault charges.

Jones has coached basketball for 17 years. He spent 10 years coaching at Lake Wales High, where he went 168-60 and led the team to four district championships, three regional finals, and the 2000 Class 5A State Championship.

Jones moved to Georgia in 2008, where he coached at Peachtree High in Suwanee and at Rome High. He won two Regional Championships and had one State Quarterfinal appearance in Georgia.

His overall record is 286-162.

Jones has been teaching in the Physical Education and Drivers Education Departments at Mariner High since 2013 and has coached football, JV basketball and boys track.