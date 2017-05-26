Lee County mom searches for justice in son’s cold case killing

FORT MYERS, Fla. “I’m never going to touch my boy again. I’m never gonna hug him, he’s never gonna come up be kissing me.”

Willie Fletcher, 20, was shot and killed on May 11, 2008, at a Harlem Lakes block party, which his mother, Gwendora Baskin, begged him not to attend.

“He got lost out here in these streets which is something I wish every parent would just really preach to their kids and let them know that the street life is nothing for them,” she said.

It’s a message Baskin tried to instill in her son to try and keep him safe, but to no avail.

Nearly a decade later, Fletcher’s case has gone cold and his shooter was never caught.

“I never have the closure from it really until i know who did it,” Baskin said. “I just want to know and I just want to ask him why.”

Fort Myers police have developed some persons of interest, but lack enough information to make an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.