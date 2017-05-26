Highly toxic substance spill at Lee Memorial Hospital

FORT MYERS, Fla. A highly toxic substance spilled shortly before 10 a.m. at Lee Memorial Hospital Friday, the Fort Myers Fire Department said.

Approximately one and a half cups of formalin spilled on the second floor of the hospital, Lee Memorial communication supervisor Cheryl Garn said. Hospital operations continued as normal.

The area was contained shortly before 11 a.m. and HazMat responded to the scene, Interim Fort Myers fire chief Vincent Dicristofalo said.

One employee sustained eye irritation, Garn said.

The events that led up to the spill are unclear.

No further information is immediately available.