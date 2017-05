Fitness Friday: The Murph CrossFit Challenge

FORT MYERS, Fla. It’s a CrossFit workout unlike any other. The “Murph” – named in honor of fallen Navy Seal Lt. Michael P. Murphy – is a 1 mile run, followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 unweighted squats, followed by another 1 mile run. Rich Kline from Around the Clock Fitness joined us in the WINK studio with everything you need to know to tackle the challenge.

Reporter: Corey Lazar

CoreyLazarWINK

Producer: Anastasia Snetkova