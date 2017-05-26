Cape Coral man arrested in connection to home invasion

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 21-year-old man is facing charges in connection to an armed home invasion that happened in January, the Cape Coral Police Department said on Friday.

Cameron Duffy, 21, of the 2000 block of Southeast 8th Avenue, is accused of being one of the two suspects who entered an apartment and robbed the homeowner and gunpoint, police said.

One of the suspects was wearing a mask, with a skeleton teeth print, at the time of the invasion, police said. The mask was later discovered by police at a traffic stop involving Duffy’s vehicle.

The victim positively identified the mask as the one worn by the suspect, police said. Evidence obtained on Duffy’s phone led police to conclude he was involved in the robbery.

Duffy was already in custody at the Lee County Jail and now faces charges of home invasion with a firearm.

Duffy’s bond is set at $75,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.