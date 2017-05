Burglary reported at home of slain Bonita Springs doctor

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. The home of Teresa Sievers, a beloved Bonita Springs holistic doctor who was bludgeoned to death with a hammer June 2015, was recently robbed, Lee County deputies said.

Deputies are currently at the home in the 27000 block of Jarvis Road.

It is unclear when the burglary occurred.

No further information is immediately available.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews