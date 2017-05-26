Boaters should be prepared, vigilant for Memorial Day weekend

FORT MYERS, Fla. Boaters are advised to remain vigilant while on the water this holiday weekend.

“Conditions can change quick out there, so you always have to make sure you’re prepared for any situation that you may come across,” Marine Max spokesperson Charles Helgeson said.

WINK News reporter Kristin Sanchez mentioned a few safety tips and went live on Facebook:

Check the latest weather forecast before going out in the water.

Have a departure checklist.

Drive sober and don’t drive distracted.