Army Corps warns Lake O boaters about low water levels
ALVA, Fla. The Army Corps of Engineers is urging boaters to take caution on Lake Okeechobee due to extremely low water levels.
The Corps issued a navigation notice Thursday, advising commercial and recreational vessels to be careful when traveling the Okeechobee Waterway Routes 1 and 2.
Route 1 runs across the lake, which is currently 11 feet deep, while Route 2 runs along the southern edge of the lake, and is only about 3.5 feet deep.
For more information on navigation depth, click here.
|Reporter:
|Kim Powell
KimPowellWINK
|Writer:
|Sabrina Lolo
winknews