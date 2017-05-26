Army Corps warns Lake O boaters about low water levels

ALVA, Fla. The Army Corps of Engineers is urging boaters to take caution on Lake Okeechobee due to extremely low water levels.

The Corps issued a navigation notice Thursday, advising commercial and recreational vessels to be careful when traveling the Okeechobee Waterway Routes 1 and 2.

Route 1 runs across the lake, which is currently 11 feet deep, while Route 2 runs along the southern edge of the lake, and is only about 3.5 feet deep.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

